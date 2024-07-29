The Ohio Country Episode 4: Fire

Shawnee and Miami practiced intentionally burning land, which over the centuries created a sustainable mosaic of ecosystems in the Ohio River Valley.

But when the settlers came to the Ohio Country, they did not embrace that practice. And today, some researchers want to bring it back, saying it would improve Ohio's soil health and ecological diversity.

Chris Welter Evan Larson, professor of environmental sciences and society at the University of Wisconsin - Platteville, at Cloquet Forestry Center, showing evidence of past prescribed burns in tree rings.



Research on Indigenous prescribed fire in the Ohio River Valley

Two experts we interviewed in this episode, Mike Gonella and Dave Nolin, have published research about Indigenous prescribed fire in our region.

Gonella included chapters (4 and 5) in his dissertation about the Effects of dormant season Indigenous harvesting and burning on 173 growth and reproduction of dogbane (Apocynum cannabinum L., Apocynaceae) and the Effects of Indigenous Miami harvesting and burning regimes on 124 growth and reproduction of common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca L., Asclepiadaceae) . You can find his full dissertation here.



and . You can find his full dissertation here. Nolin’s paper called Ecological Impacts of Anthropogenic Fire in Southwestern Ohio, USA, Documented from Public Land Survey Records from 1802 and 1803 was published in 2023. Read it here. He also released an interactive GIS map called 1800 NATIVE LANDSCAPES OF DAYTON, OHIO REGION.



was published in 2023. Read it here. He also released an interactive GIS map called 1800 NATIVE LANDSCAPES OF DAYTON, OHIO REGION. Also, check out this Illinois Prarie 101 guide from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for a comprehensive history of prairie burning in our region.

Contributed University of Minnesota’s Cloquet Forestry Center in June 2022 after a prescribed burn conducted in collaboration with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Ojibwe). Ojibwe people’s homelands include what we now call Ohio.



Significance of Fire for the Miami and Shawnee

The place-based Myaamia lunar calendar, developed centuries ago in what is now Ohio and Indiana, connects two months in the fall with burns. The first month is the grass-burning moon, or šaašaakayolia kiilhswa – from Sept. 5 to Oct. 3 this year. The second month is the smoky-burning moon or kiiyolia kiilhswa. It’s Oct. 3 to Nov. 2 this year.

The White Oak tree (a fire-dependent species) is important to the Shawnee. The leaf of the White Oak is on the Shawnee Tribe’s flag, and the tribe’s ceremonial grounds are on a 155-acre cultural preserve in White Oak, Oklahoma. The White Oak is declining in the Midwest today.

