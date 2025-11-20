Honda recalls 257,000 Accord Hybrids over sudden power loss risk

Honda is recalling approximately 257,000 Accord Hybrid vehicles nationwide due to a software defect that could cause sudden power loss while driving, according to a media alert emailed to WYSO earlier this week.

The recall covers Accord Hybrid sedans from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 model years — specifically vehicles manufactured between November 2022 and October 2025.

The problem stems from faulty programming in the vehicle's Integrated Control Module, the computer that helps run the hybrid system. The module's central processing unit may unexpectedly reset during operation, cutting power to the wheels and increasing the risk of a crash.

"Due to improper software programming by a supplier, the Integrated Control Module may reset while the vehicle is in operation, which can cause loss of power while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," Honda said in the announcement.

Honda began U.S. manufacturing in Marysville, Ohio, in 1979, becoming the first Japanese automaker to build products in America, the company says on its website.

Today, more than 12,000 workers are employed at the company's five Ohio plants, including locations in west central Ohio in East Liberty, Anna, and Russells Point. That doesn't include their planned expansion into Fayette County to build an electric battery plant set to open within the next year, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The automaker said it has invested $13 billion in its Ohio manufacturing facilities and is currently investing an additional $700 million to prepare those plants for EV production. The first battery-electric vehicle is scheduled to roll off the Marysville, Ohio, assembly line in late 2025, according to a Honda release in April 2024.

For owners of the recalled Accord Hybrids, Dealers will reprogram the software on affected vehicles at no charge. The fix is already available at authorized dealerships, though Honda will not mail official owner notification letters until Jan. 5, 2026, according to a report from the AP.

Vehicle owners can verify whether their car is included in the recall by visiting NHTSA.gov and entering their vehicle identification number. Owners may also contact Honda's customer service line at 1-888-234-2138.

Additional information is available at recalls.honda.com.