Honda announces $2.6 million investment in new Ohio State research facility

Honda announced on Tuesday a $2.6 million investment in a new research facility at Ohio State University.

The new Honda Research Institute lab will be located at Ohio State's SciTech campus, which is just south of Kinnear Road. The facility is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

The work will focus on hydrogen fuel cells, carbon capture technologies, electric vehicle batteries and other work.

Honda and LG are building an electric battery plant in Fayette County between Columbus and Cincinnati.

"As Honda continues to invest in the future of mobility including what powers it, Ohio continues to be one of our most important centers of innovation," said Christopher Brooks, Honda's chief scientist and Honda Research Institute US division director.

Honda and Ohio State have a long-standing partnership that began in 1987. That's when Honda bought the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty about 40 miles northwest of Columbus near Honda's production facilities.

When that happened, $6 million of the original purchase was dedicated to establishing a transportation research endowment fund in Ohio State's College of Engineering. The fund now surpasses $50 million in endowments. Honda also endows six faculty chairs in the College of Engineering.

In 2023, Honda said it would invest $15 million as the lead foundational partner in The Ohio State Battery Cell R&D Center, which is also located on the SciTech campus.