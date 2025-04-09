Honda R&D to conduct testing on International Space Station

Honda – one of the biggest employers in the Dayton region – will have its latest technology tested in space.

Testing will be performed on Honda’s high-differential pressure water electrolysis system at the International Space Station. It’s part of Honda’s vision for a regenerative fuel cell system for outer space.

The hope for the system is to offer advanced energy storage that could support human life on the lunar surface.

Honda says its new Space Development Division is seeking to promote the development of technology in the U.S. and enhance collaborative work with the U.S. space industry.

