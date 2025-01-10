Honda's new 'Zero' all-electric vehicles will be made in Ohio

Honda will produce two new electric vehicle models in Ohio.

The cars will be made at the manufacturer’s EV hub facilities in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna.

It debuted the Honda Zero SUV and the Honda Zero Saloon prototypes this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Honda says both vehicles will be using a new operating system for automated driving, advanced driver assistance systems, and in-vehicle infotainment system.

They are expected to go on the market in 2026. Actual production dates are yet to be determined.

Honda is one of the biggest employers in the state, with more than 15,000 workers in Ohio.

