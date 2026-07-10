WYSO Weekend: Uncertain futures, and new futures determined

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

TPS holding Haitians living in uncertainty, as Ohio support center mobilizes: This past Friday, was the day when work permits expired for Haitian and Syrian immigrants in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status. An estimated 12-15-thousand Haitian people live in the Springfield area. Many are here under TPS. The date had some of them plugging into the city’s Haitian Support Center to figure out what options they had. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley visited the center earlier this week.

NCR reshaped Dayton. Now a vast archive of the company's history has a new home: The former Neil’s Heritage House building on W. Schantz Ave. in Dayton has been closed for years. But inside now, there’s new life, and a new mission - a much different mission than the restaurant and banquet center that first opened its doors in 1946. It will now serve as the Mark and Paula Hurd NCR Archive Center - operated by its new owners, Dayton History. On a recent tour of the facility, president and CEO Brady Kress talked about why they chose the building and the new mission being served here.

Why it matters to see Black bike riders represented on Ohio's trails: We Outside returns today for a new season. Community Voices producer Trae Grace continues exploring Black joy and belonging in the outdoors. We begin by reconnecting with two people from last season to see what has changed and what still hasn't.

Reimagining Music in the Stacks: Tiny Stacks Reimagined is a day-long festival that brings together past Tiny Stacks performers for collaborative performances. Celebrate the legacy of Tiny Stacks while experiencing artistic collaboration, community, and movement throughout the Library. WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt drops by to tell us all about it.

Sniff, search, serve: Inside the world of military working dogs: On this installment of Veterans’ Voices, Marine Corps veteran Zack talks with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mantrease Robertson and Senior Airman Jordan Johnson. They discuss some of the military's most dedicated service members: its canine veterans.

