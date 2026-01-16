WYSO Weekend: One Small Step, downtown safety, and a musician's new tune

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

How WYSO and StoryCorps are helping people take 'One Small Step' toward understanding: Back in June we told you about The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO and their project called "One Small Step" which pairs community members with different political or religious views to have a conversation and get to know each other as people. Those conversations are complete and the series will debut next week. We spoke with center director Will Davis, about the experience.

Downtown Dayton safety: Dayton’s city commissioners will review recommendations to initiate more safety measures in downtown’s Central Business District. The recommendations are from the Downtown Dayton Safety Work Group. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley has more.

WYSO Studio Sessions: Songwriter Harold Hensley has performed with the Repeating Arms and as a solo artist. His latest project, Harold Hensley and Still Life Drive, features a more electrified sound with folk and roots at its core. Hensley recently visited the WYSO to debut a new song from the band on Kaleidoscope and talked with host Juliet Fromholt. Here's a bit of their conversation...

Ohio Army vet uses art to bridge the civilian-military gap: In our final edition of Veterans’ Voices for the season, Army veteran Veronica Shields found art after the pandemic. "It's such a nice way for us to not only express ourselves, but communicate," she says of her creative work.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

