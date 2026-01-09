WYSO Weekend: An investigation of history, the magic of flight, and art for veterans

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

The Copperhead Conspiracy: Dan Gediman is an Antioch College graduate and WYSO alum with a long career in public radio. On Jan. 13, Gediman’s new podcast "The Copperhead Conspiracy" will make its debut. The podcast looks at how thousands of Northerners during the Civil War conspired with the Confederacy, and tried — sometimes through violence — to end the Civil War. We spoke with Gediman about the conspiracy and the part Ohio played in it.

For this Ohio combat vet, teaching art is 'worth a million dollars': In this edition of Veterans’ Voices, Ohio Army combat veteran Mary Skrenta now teaches art to fellow vets. "I've learned with the help of art to turn the trauma and the struggles into victories," she says.

Environmental advocates sue Ohio to restore rights to enforce clean air rules: For decades, Ohioans have had multiple tools at their disposal to keep air polluters in check. But Ohio’s budget bill passed this summer strips away some of those options. Environmental groups are now suing Ohio to restore these rights. I spoke with WYSO’s environment reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley for an explanation of what’s unfolding in court, and why.

At this Dayton, Ohio, church for the Deaf, the congregation feels the music: When places of worship fill with holiday music this time of year, most people experience it through their sense of hearing. But at one small church in North Dayton, the congregation experiences music in a unique way. For Culture Couch, WYSO Community Voices Producer Shelly Hulce visits the Miami Valley Baptist Church for the Deaf.

The ritual of flight: What it's really like to fly a small plane: Before any airplane leaves the ground, a pilot runs through a checklist to make sure nothing important is overlooked. Every aircraft has its own. On this episode of Blue Skies and Tailwinds, Dan Patterson shares his checklist.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."