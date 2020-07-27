-
Ohio Senator Rob Portman held his weekly press conference. He spoke about the Russia-Ukraine standoff and the new bipartisan infrastructure bill.
-
State officials and Intel leaders have said federal funding is needed for expansion of the newly announced computer chip manufacturing project in central Ohio.
-
Renowned sociologist W.E.B. Dubois said of his friend: "The life of Charles Young was a triumph of tragedy."
-
U.S. Senator Rob Portman said on Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Author and political commentator J.D. Vance will run for Rob Portman's GOP Senate seat in 2022.
-
After 100 days in office, President Joe Biden is set to lay out his legislative agenda before his first joint session of Congress tonight. Ohio’s two Senators are split over the plans they think he will talk about.
-
U.S. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says he will not be seeking another term in the Senate, capping off at least for now, a public service career that spans three decades
-
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) has announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2022, putting his seat up for grabs in the perennial battleground state.
-
Ohio's two U.S. Senators are among the congressional leaders calling for passage of a new economic relief package.
-
While Ohio's election results show a big win for President Donald Trump, leaders are voicing their support for other states as they continue to count votes in the presidential race. That includes some of the state's top Republican officeholders.
-
Ohio United States Senators Weigh In On 2020 Presidential Contest
-
The federal government is in the process of sending out checks to most Americans as part of the stimulus package responding to the economic fallout of...