Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Russia bans Ohio politicians; Protection for workers on strike

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 27, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT
Russia's flag
Pixabay
Andy Chow of The State House News Bureau reports that none of Ohio's current statewide officials are on the list of politicians banned from entering Russia.

Here is your WYSO Evening News Update for May 27, 2022 with Jerry Kenney:

  • Legislation to Protect Striking Workers
    (WYSO) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio is among the lawmakers who introduced the “Locked out Workers’ Healthcare Protection Act” this week. The bill would penalize employers if they terminate their workers’ health insurance during a strike. Brown says the goal is to keep corporations from using health coverage as a coercive tactic.
  • Russian Government Bans Ohio Officials
    (Statehouse News Bureau) — The Russian government released a list of U.S. officials who are banned from entering the country. The most recent version includes senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Rob Portman (R-OH), and former governor John Kasich. These additions mean Ohio’s entire congressional delegation is now on the list. It bans over 900 Americans including Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, Vice President Harris, and President Biden. Former President Donald Trump is not currently on the list.
  • Arming teachers
    (WYSO) — The recent massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde have sparked familiar discussion on how to stop mass shootings. And in Ohio, proposed legislation would allow more school staff to carry guns. Today volunteers began preparations for the memorial day ceremony at the Dayton National Cemetery. It’s the first year the event is back after a two year hiatus during the pandemic.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
