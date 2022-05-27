WYSO Evening News Update: Russia bans Ohio politicians; Protection for workers on strike
Here is your WYSO Evening News Update for May 27, 2022 with Jerry Kenney:
- DeWine wants school safety and mental illness resources
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is laying out measures to increase school security and mental health resources.
- Legislation to Protect Striking Workers
(WYSO) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio is among the lawmakers who introduced the “Locked out Workers’ Healthcare Protection Act” this week. The bill would penalize employers if they terminate their workers’ health insurance during a strike. Brown says the goal is to keep corporations from using health coverage as a coercive tactic.
- Russian Government Bans Ohio Officials
(Statehouse News Bureau) — The Russian government released a list of U.S. officials who are banned from entering the country. The most recent version includes senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Rob Portman (R-OH), and former governor John Kasich. These additions mean Ohio’s entire congressional delegation is now on the list. It bans over 900 Americans including Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, Vice President Harris, and President Biden. Former President Donald Trump is not currently on the list.
- Arming teachers
(WYSO) — The recent massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde have sparked familiar discussion on how to stop mass shootings. And in Ohio, proposed legislation would allow more school staff to carry guns. Today volunteers began preparations for the memorial day ceremony at the Dayton National Cemetery. It’s the first year the event is back after a two year hiatus during the pandemic.