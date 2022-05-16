© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: DeWine postpones scheduled execution; Brown and Portman at odds over abortion

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 16, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT
lethal injection table
Ken Piorkowski
/
Wikimedia Commons
According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's website, as of March 2022 the death row population consists of 129 men and 1 woman.

Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 17, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:

  • Execution delay
    (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed the execution of a death row inmate. Kareem Jackson is on death row for killing two men in a robbery in Columbus in 1997. The governor's action is one of several reprieves he has issued in recent years. The governor’s office says the state has struggled to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection. Jackson’s execution is now scheduled for December 2025.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
