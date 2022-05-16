WYSO Evening News Update: DeWine postpones scheduled execution; Brown and Portman at odds over abortion
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 17, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:
- New mental health facility in Dayton
(WYSO) — Dayton Children’s Hospital announced plans to build a new freestanding mental health facility today. Officials say the Valley Street building will help the hospital expand services offered to local children and teens suffering from mental health issues.
- Brown and Portman on abortion
(Statehouse News Bureau) — A law to legalize abortion fell short of the votes needed in the U.S. Senate earlier this week. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports Ohio’s Senators had opposing votes, and opposing views on what they hope to see in the eventual Supreme Court decision on abortion next month.
- Execution delay
(AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed the execution of a death row inmate. Kareem Jackson is on death row for killing two men in a robbery in Columbus in 1997. The governor's action is one of several reprieves he has issued in recent years. The governor’s office says the state has struggled to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection. Jackson’s execution is now scheduled for December 2025.
- No recreational cannabis on the ballot this year
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Karen Kasler from the Statehouse News Bureau reports Ohio voters won’t weigh in on whether cannabis will be legalized for recreational use until at least next year. And that’s a result of a settlement between state leaders and a group seeking to make cannabis legal for Ohioans over 21.