Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Experts say higher vaccination rates could have saved thousands in Ohio; Republicans want to block non-citizens from voting

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 19, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT
Army Spc. Angel Laureano holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020.
Lisa Ferdinando
/
Wikimedia Commons
Ohio's vaccination rate is below average nationally.

Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 19, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:

  • Discrimination in healthcare for LGBTQ+ community
    (WYSO) — The Ohio Alzheimer’s Association held a forum this week to discuss disparities in health care for the LGBTQ+ community. And experts there say when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, discrimination from healthcare providers affects both patients in those communities and their caregivers.
  • Ohio GOP non-citizen voting amendment
    (Columbus Dispatch) — Republicans in Ohio want to add an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit non-citizens from voting in local elections. The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Ohio GOP aims to place a ballot measure before voters this November. It is already illegal for non-US citizens to vote in state and federal elections. However New York City does allow non-citizens to vote in local races. Yellow Springs attempted to put a measure on the ballot in 2020 to allow non-citizens to vote in Village elections. But Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered Greene County to reject voter registrations from non-citizens in Yellow Springs. Republican State Senator Bill Blessing of Colerain Twp. said the effort by the state GOP is a “preventative measure.” While the ACLU of Ohio calls it political maneuver that fuels "fanatical xenophobia.”

