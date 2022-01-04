-
Students, staff and faculty at Case Western Reserve University can get PCR tests from a campus vending machine.
Finding a barbershop may not be easy for some residents.
With COVID concerns on educators' minds, DPS starts their blended learning model today, January 13, 2022.
Those safety net services are now struggling with the same issues the people they serve are trying to manage.
COVID numbers in The Miami Valley forces WPAFB to take action.
But there are signs that better days might be ahead.
Over 1.5 million Ohioans have some amount of student loan debt.
Safety forces, BMV offices, libraries and restaurants are among many things being impacted by the COVID-19 surge.
Nursing home operators are experiencing some of the same issues hospitals are now facing.
The court-martial of the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base slated to begin Jan. 10, 2022 has been postponed. He could become the first-ever Air Force general officer to have his case adjudicated by court-martial.
Libraries that had been handing out free antigen tests in December are finding it's hard to stock them now.
Most are not planning on pivoting to remote operations despite the surge in COVID cases and the new Omicron variant.