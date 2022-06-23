© 2022 WYSO
WYSO Morning News Update: Whaley calls for gas tax suspension

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Jerry Kenney
Published June 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
Nan_Whaley.jpg
City of Dayton/Youtube
/
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley delivers her farewell address at the downtown Dayton Metro Library.

Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 23, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Portman supports gun bill
    (WYSO) Ohio Senator Rob Portman has indicated that he will join several other Republicans in a bipartisan compromise to pass a gun violence bill. The legislation would increase background checks for firearm buyers ages 18-20. It would also fund grants for states to enforce or enact “red flag” laws. The bill will need at least 10 Republican votes to reach the 60-vote threshold — all Democrats in the Senate are in favor of the measure. If the legislation passes, it would be the first major firearm reform bill passed by Congress in nearly three decades.

  • Whaley calls for state gas tax suspension
    (TON) As President Biden calls for a three month suspension of the 18-cent federal gas tax, the Democratic candidate for governor is going further. Nan Whaley is suggesting Ohio suspend its 38.5-cent gas tax for six months. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

  • Transit changes in Greene County

    (WYSO) Greene CATS Public Transit is making changes to its services. The changes in price, hours, and line schedules start on July 1, 2022. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.

  • Child and infant vaccinations

    (WYSO) Wednesday morning, Dayton Children’s hospital held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages six months to four years of age. This comes just a few days after the FDA granted emergency-use authorization of the vaccines for this age group. WYSO’s Claire Myree has more.

WYSO Morning News UpdateThe Statehouse News BureauNan WhaleyRob PortmanGun LawsCOVID-19
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
