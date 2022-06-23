WYSO Morning News Update: Whaley calls for gas tax suspension

Portman supports gun bill

(WYSO) Ohio Senator Rob Portman has indicated that he will join several other Republicans in a bipartisan compromise to pass a gun violence bill. The legislation would increase background checks for firearm buyers ages 18-20. It would also fund grants for states to enforce or enact “red flag” laws. The bill will need at least 10 Republican votes to reach the 60-vote threshold — all Democrats in the Senate are in favor of the measure. If the legislation passes, it would be the first major firearm reform bill passed by Congress in nearly three decades.