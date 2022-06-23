WYSO Morning News Update: Whaley calls for gas tax suspension
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 23, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
Portman supports gun bill
(WYSO) Ohio Senator Rob Portman has indicated that he will join several other Republicans in a bipartisan compromise to pass a gun violence bill. The legislation would increase background checks for firearm buyers ages 18-20. It would also fund grants for states to enforce or enact “red flag” laws. The bill will need at least 10 Republican votes to reach the 60-vote threshold — all Democrats in the Senate are in favor of the measure. If the legislation passes, it would be the first major firearm reform bill passed by Congress in nearly three decades.
Whaley calls for state gas tax suspension
(TON) As President Biden calls for a three month suspension of the 18-cent federal gas tax, the Democratic candidate for governor is going further. Nan Whaley is suggesting Ohio suspend its 38.5-cent gas tax for six months. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
Transit changes in Greene County
(WYSO) Greene CATS Public Transit is making changes to its services. The changes in price, hours, and line schedules start on July 1, 2022. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.
Child and infant vaccinations
(WYSO) Wednesday morning, Dayton Children’s hospital held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages six months to four years of age. This comes just a few days after the FDA granted emergency-use authorization of the vaccines for this age group. WYSO’s Claire Myree has more.