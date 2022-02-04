Ohio Senator addresses foreign and domestic affairs

Senator Rob Portman spoke about the Russia-Ukraine military standoff and infrastructure legislation at his weekly press conference. He said Russian aggression is escalating and unwarranted.

“Ukraine poses no threat whatsoever to Russia. Anything that Ukraine is doing is strictly defensive and yet we continue to see Russian aggression accelerating. So I hope here in congress we can play our role which is simply to put in writing what we all feel, which is this is an opportunity for the United States to step up and support freedom and democracy," Portman told reporters.

As for Ohio, Portman said the the new bipartisan infrastructure bill grants the state billions of dollars. He said officials intend to use that money on infrastructure, environmental preservation and other projects.