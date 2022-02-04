© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Ohio Senator addresses foreign and domestic affairs

WYSO | By Shayleigh Frank
Published February 4, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, seen here during a press conference in October, announced he won't run for reelection in 2022, citing hyper-partisanship in Congress.
Senator Rob Portman spoke about the Russia-Ukraine military standoff and infrastructure legislation at his weekly press conference. He said Russian aggression is escalating and unwarranted.

“Ukraine poses no threat whatsoever to Russia. Anything that Ukraine is doing is strictly defensive and yet we continue to see Russian aggression accelerating. So I hope here in congress we can play our role which is simply to put in writing what we all feel, which is this is an opportunity for the United States to step up and support freedom and democracy," Portman told reporters.

As for Ohio, Portman said the the new bipartisan infrastructure bill grants the state billions of dollars. He said officials intend to use that money on infrastructure, environmental preservation and other projects.

Local and Statewide NewsStatewide NewsRob PortmanJoe BidenPoliticsOhio Politics
Shayleigh Frank
