Check out your 'Weekend' audio highlights here....

Our stories this week include:

Studio Visit: This week on Studio Visit, we hear from poet JoEllen Kwiatek, whose work has been published in The Antioch Review and The American Poetry Review. She’s the recipient of a Pushcart Prize, and the Iowa Poetry Prize. Artist and Community Voices producer Susan Byrnes talks with her about the influence of the visual arts on her work.

A Conversation With WYSO’s Newest Staff Member: Barry Leonard, the host of the Friday night music show "Club Cuts" on WYSO, is the station's new music department coordinator. In this interview, he discusses his background in electronic music, starting as a DJ in the Dayton area, and his musical influences, including the Berlin techno scene. In this excerpt from WYSO Weekend, Leonard also talks about his monthly vinyl night at Tender Mercy, where he encourages customers to bring their own records for him to play. As the new music department coordinator, Leonard is helping with the launch of WYSO's all-music channel, NovaPhonic FM.

Wyso Youth Radio: Area schools are letting out for summer, and that means it’s time for WYSO Youth Radio. Students from across Dayton, Springfield, and more are ready to share their voices and stories. WYSO intern Lee Wade introduces the series.

Ethnosh: Dayton is rich with immigrant communities that bring unique cuisine and culture to the midwestern city. That’s where Ethnosh comes in. The initiative is committed to getting locals “in the know” and out to eat at some of these unique, immigrant-owned restaurants. It has been operating in the Gem City since October of 2019 and has grown in popularity since its start. WYSO’s Shay Frank has more.

Blue Skies And Tail Winds: May marks the end of WWII in Europe. Victory in Europe Day celebrated the Allies winning the war against Hitler. U.S. troops began returning home—many by ship, while some airmen flew home. Dan Patterson shares one of those stories.