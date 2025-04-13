WYSO Weekend offers the latest features and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Our stories this week include:

Studio Visit With Susan Byrnes: Our original series Studio Visit explores artists and the inspirations behind their work. The series was created by Susan Byrnes, a producer for Community Voices, who has been creating art for over 30 years. She currently has a collection of sculptures and installations on display at the Contemporary Dayton Gallery. In this episode, we’ll learn about her show, Lightness and Weight. Here’s Susan.

Library Changes: The Dayton Metro Library has merged two departments–the Community Impact Department and the Engagement Department. Some critics believe the system is abandoning its commitment to support the city’s diverse populations. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with Executive Director Jeffrey Trezak who says that the Library is still working on behalf of the city’s many distinct groups.

WYSO City Mayor Series: Troy Mayor Robin Oda has been a resident of the city since 1997. The former stay-at-home mom still seems a bit surprised by her move into public service, beginning with a seat on the city commission and then into the mayor's office where she's serving a second term. On a tour of the downtown hub, it's clear Oda is a big fan of the city she serves and its amenities, but the job hasn't been without challenges. One started just after she took office.

Blue Skies And Tailwinds: The last combat pilot of the Battle of Britain, Irishman John 'Paddy' Hemingway, who lived to be 105, recently passed away, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. Here’s Blue Skies and Tailwinds host, Dan Patterson.

Miami Conservancy District: Last week’s heavy rain dropped more than a month’s worth of precipitation in only a few days. But it was well managed by the area's flood control system created by the Miami Conservancy District just over a century ago after the Great Flood of 1913. We spoke with Mike Ekberg, a hydrologist with the District, about how its network of dams, levees, and floodgates protect areas along the Great Miami River.

