Time served for false allegations, and concerns of mental health causations...

Mary Evans and Reentry Stories: On this season of ReEntry Stories, we explore wrongful convictions. We'll hear from exonerees—individuals proven innocent—and the advocates who stand by them. Here’s Mary Evans, the creator and producer of ReEntry Stories. And a warning: this next five-minute story discusses false allegations of child sexual abuse]

Will Davis of The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices: Center Director Will Davis joins us in studio to talk about his new stint in leadership at WYSO and the storytelling our local producers are serving up to listeners, including the upcoming debut of the new season of Veterans Voices.

WYSO’s City Mayor Series: In the last census, the City of Kettering had a population of almost 58,000 , making it the most populous suburb in the Dayton metropolitan area. This week, Jerry Kenney speaks with Mayor Peggy Lehner about the city’s approach to issues including housing and crime.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.