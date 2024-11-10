© 2024 WYSO
Time served for false allegations, and concerns of mental health causations...

By Jerry Kenney
Published November 10, 2024 at 10:55 AM EST
Jerry Kenney

In this edition of WYSO Weekend, host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Mary Evans and Reentry Stories: On this season of ReEntry Stories, we explore wrongful convictions. We'll hear from exonerees—individuals proven innocent—and the advocates who stand by them. Here’s Mary Evans, the creator and producer of ReEntry Stories. And a warning: this next five-minute story discusses false allegations of child sexual abuse]

Will Davis of The Eichelberger Center For Community Voices: Center Director Will Davis joins us in studio to talk about his new stint in leadership at WYSO and the storytelling our local producers are serving up to listeners, including the upcoming debut of the new season of Veterans Voices.

WYSO’s City Mayor Series: In the last census, the City of Kettering had a population of almost 58,000 , making it the most populous suburb in the Dayton metropolitan area. This week, Jerry Kenney speaks with Mayor Peggy Lehner about the city’s approach to issues including housing and crime.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.<br/>
See stories by Jerry Kenney