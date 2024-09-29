What you need to know about the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience and Dayton Music Fest

Restitution For East Palestine?: A federal judge, on Wednesday, approved a $600 million dollar settlement between Norfolk Southern and people who live near East Palestine, where a train derailed last year, contaminating the community. The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant was at the courthouse for the ruling.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you to news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Over the course of 18 years, Ohio and its communities are receiving nearly $2 billion from pharmaceutical companies to compensate for harm caused by opioids. The Ohio Newsroom is following the money. This is our settlement story of the month. The OneOhio Recovery Foundation is charged with distributing 55% of the state’s opioid settlement funds. But its board lacks racial diversity and that’s caused concern among families and harm reduction groups. WYSO’S Ngozi Cole, reports for The Ohio Newsroom.

WYSO’s Music Scene: We're pleased to welcome WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt to talk about two upcoming events - The Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience and Dayton Music Fest, now in its 20th year.

Drought Conditions in Ohio: The lack of rain in Ohio during the past month has brought drought designations, outdoor burn bans, and a plea from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to conserve water. But much needed rain fell recently, and there’s more in the forecast over the next few days. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with Brad Lodge, the water inventory planning manager at the ODNR, about why we still need to conserve water, and why this drought is so unusual for Ohio.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

