"When you start to look at this same story, this same set of facts through an indigenous lens you see different story."

The Lumberton General Store: The Lumberton General Store opened a year ago, but the building it’s in has a long history. It’s been a restaurant and meeting place in Clinton County for decades. It’s also changed hands and even been abandoned. Now, the granddaughter of a former owner has turned it into the small town’s centerpiece. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds stopped by for a meal.

The Ohio Country Podcast: WYSO’s 12-episode series provides a perspective on the history of the region we now call Ohio that very few of us learned in school. It puts the experiences of Miami, Shawnee, Wyandotte, and other American Indian people at the center of a refreshed version of the state’s complicated past and undecided future. This in-depth podcast from WYSO Public Radio is the result of more than a year of reporting, made possible with support from Ohio Humanities. This interview with Neenah Ellis was featured this week in Today From The Ohio Newsroom.

Hope For A Hospital: A community group is turning in signatures this afternoon to get a measure on the November ballot to ultimately build a new public hospital in West Dayton. They’re plugging into a part of the Ohio Revised Code that allows cities to create a public hospital through a tax levy. But WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports the idea might be beyond what the Gem City can financially manage.

Promoting Soil, Animal And Worker Health: The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association sustains the integrity of organics, and provides access to profitability for farmers or handlers, and processors. As part of this effort, the OEFFA works to engage in practices that promote soil, animal, and worker health. Now, the organization is training a new Executive Director to take over operations.Khara Strum started as Executive Director in May. Since then, she has been working to gain a deeper understanding of the inner workings of OEFFA and build relationships with staff. WYSO’s Shay Frank spoke with Strum about her plans for the new role and what kind of work OEFFA is looking to prioritize.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

