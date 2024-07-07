Award winning features and a conversation with Lake Street Dive's Akie Burmiss

Ohio Solar Grazing: Alejandro Figueroa, received a Best Enterprise Reporting award for his look at Ohio as one of the top states in the nation for renewable energy development. In 2023 alone the state approved more than two dozen utility-scale solar farms. As more projects go in, some solar companies and livestock farmers are looking to work together. Alejandro’s report looked at how those partnerships could benefit farmers.

Everyday People - Weights And Measures: Two of Our Community Voices producers picked up awards for best feature reporting. up first we hear from producer Renee Wilde and her series Everyday People which takes a look at the jobs you might not know much about. In this report Renee spent time with the Weights and Measures team with the Montgomery County Auditor’s office.

Studio Visit: Producer Susan Byrnes also received a Best Feature Reporting award for her series Studio Visit. In this season 2 episode, she painted a picture of a Dayton Art Institute display by Columbus artist Don Coulter, which from a distance looked like a painting. Step closer and you’ll find that what you’re seeing is something different. Susan visited Coulter in his home studio to see his unusual process in action.

Lake Street Dives new album Get Together: The band is gonna be heading our way for a performance on July 14 at the Andrew J Brady music center in Cincinnati. Taking the stage with The Lemon Twigs. WYSO Music Director Julie Fromholt recently spoke Lake Steet’s Akie Burniss to talk about the album and their current tour.