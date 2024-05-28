"We get people who jump off the waterfalls a lot... people have gotten hurt from it so we are trying our best to prevent that.”

Meet the new Dayton VA Medical Center director:Since 1867—the Dayton VA Medical Center has taken care of veterans. Currently, more than 40-thousand get annual health care services. In January, a new medical director was named. Dr. Jennifer DeFrancesco stepped into the role. She has extensive health care leadership experience with the VA--including a background in Biomedical Engineering and Health Technology Services. Recently, DeFrancesco spoke with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about her new role at the Dayton VA.

The WYSO Race Project invites people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and controversial. But they can also build understanding and healing. Today, we hear from Matthew Chaney and Andrew Strombeck.

She bought a sewing machine when the pandemic began. Now quilts are her activism: Jo-Ann Morgan is a fabric artist who makes vibrant quilts about school shootings, Black Lives Matter, and immigration. They’re colorful, dynamic and big. They also feature social issues that continue challenging residents in communities across our nation. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spoke to Morgan and other area fabric artists about her exhibit at the Rosewood Gallery.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Methane regulations from the U.S. EPA went into effect this month. They’re meant to limit the amount of accidental emissions from oil and gas operators across the country. The Ohio Newsroom’s environmental reporters have been looking into the impact on the state’s air quality and its oil and gas industry.

How rangers go beyond park borders to protect and serve communities: Everyday People features people who do valuable jobs that greatly contribute to and enhance our communities. This week-- Renee Wilde goes behind the scenes with an area Park Ranger. She discovers their jobs extend beyond park borders and into our communities, keeping the public safe.

