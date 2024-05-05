Insearch of a warm, safe space, a daring rescue, and the 'ins and outs' of public health and safety.

A Fight For Heat And Rights:Since the beginning of this year, the Dayton Tenant Union has fought to join the city’s Housing Steering Committee. It’s making housing policy recommendations to city commissioners. Member Arlie Forte wants the city to do more for renters in dispute with their landlord. She spoke with WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley on how her struggles with her apartment are a good example of what some renters face.

Valor In The Heat Of The Moment: Last week, the state awarded the fire service’s highest honors during the state’s 43rd annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony. Twelve individuals and one fire station were honored. Springfield firefighter Robert Bloom was one of those individuals. He and fellow-fireman Aaron Lopez, received valor awards for their 2023 rescue of a child following an apartment explosion caused by natural gas.

A Carillonneur Passes the Batons: For 35 years, Dr. Larry Weinstein was the Carillonneur at Carillon Park. But this year, he’s passing “the batons”* to Alan Bowman. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spent some time with both musicians inside Dayton’s largest musical instrument.

Everyday People Health Inspectors: Everyday People is our series that explores the jobs, and people who do them, that often go unnoticed, but form the fabric of our everyday lives. Today, Renee Wilde takes us behind the scenes with Clark Counties Public Health Inspectors, whose department did over 3,500 inspections last year.

A Wilberforce Tornado Remembrance: The National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center in Wilberforce has been working with WYSO this spring to gather and broadcast oral histories of the 1974 Xenia and Wilberforce Tornado. Today in our series finale, you'll hear from Martha Kline, a senior at Central State, when the tornado hit in 1974.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

