"Someone gave me a job as a tattoo apprentice and within six months I had my own shop.“

Tattoos And Tax Season: This past week was the deadline for filing taxes. It also kicked off the busy season for tattoo artists - as people trade in their tax refunds for new ink. Renee Wilde visited a local tattoo parlor to bring us this story.

Wilberforce Tornado Stories: This spring, The National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center in Wilberforce is working with WYSO to gather and broadcast oral histories of the 1974 tornadoes that killed 34 people in Greene County. In the 50 years since the disaster, much attention has been paid to the impact on Xenia, but the town of Wilberforce was also hit hard, including Central State and Wilberforce universities. Today, you'll hear from Jerome Haney, a Wilberforce University graduate who entered the school just months after the tornado in the fall of 1974.

Brownfield Remediation: Montgomery County will receive one million dollars from the state to remediate brownfields. And there’s an additional pot of money for pollution sampling and cleaning up these blighted properties. For this round of funding, the Montgomery County Land Bank has proposed seven projects worth about four million dollars. Those are pending state approval. WYSO’s Environment Reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with Paul Bradley, executive director of the Land Bank, to learn more about the significance of this work.

Everyday People Air Force Museum: Everyday People is our series that spotlights often unseen or overlooked jobs and people doing them that form the fabric of our everyday lives. Today Renee Wilde introduces us to the people who form the backbone of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

