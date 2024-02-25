© 2024 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

"It’s like fishing, catching a word, a thought, reeling you into a place of imagination."

By Jerry Kenney
Published February 25, 2024 at 11:36 AM EST
Jerry Kenney

Poetry from our Dayton Youth Radio producers and Maidens of the Cosmic Body Running in this edition of WYSO Weekend. Host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Rural Hospital Service Closures: Two health care units have closed in Miami County early this year. Premier Health closed its labor and delivery unit in Upper Valley Medical Center in February. And Kettering Health closed its ER in Piqua. WYSO reporter Ngozi Cole examines why rural hospitals face challenges and how this affects patients.

Access To Justice: The Ohio Access to Justice Foundation has set up a program aimed at getting more lawyers into underserved communities. Through the Rural Practice Incentive Program, young attorneys just starting out could get a significant amount of their student loans repaid. To find out more about the program and why it’s needed, we spoke with Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy.

Studio Visit 5: This week on Studio Visit, we met three Cincinnati artists. Together, they are the collective Maidens of the Cosmic Body Running. They make videos that blend nature with mystical humor. Producer Susan Byrnes learns more about their collaboration.

Dayton Youth Radio: This week, we premier a special four-part series of Dayton Youth Radio. Here is series producer Truth Garrett.

A New Dayton Fire Chief: A long-serving member of the Dayton Fire Department was recently sworn-in as its new Director & Chief. Mike Rice is a 23-year veteran with the Fire Department and in this interview Rice told us, while the department is still - first and foremost - fighting fires, their mission has grown.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

