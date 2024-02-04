"At this point it's almost comical you know. I'll hand my debit card over and somebody will say 'Creepingbear?'

Everyday People - The Bee Inspector: Everyday People is WYSO’’s series that takes a look at the jobs, and people who do them, that form the fabric of our everyday lives. In this episode we learn about a man who inspects bee hives in the Miami Valley to keep these critical pollinators healthy. WYSO’s Renee Wilde brings us this story.

Studio Visit - Byproduct Studios: Today, in our series Studio Visit, we meet artists Molly Jo Burke and Nate Gorgen. They have two kids, a dog, and a collaborative art practice they call “Byproduct Studios.” Producer Susan Byrnes explores how their domestic life shapes their creative work.

The WYSO Race Project: This series invites two people from the Miami Valley to talk about their life experiences through the prism of skin color. These conversations can be difficult and controversial. But they also can build understanding and healing. Today, we hear from Kaitlyn Schroeder, who works for the Dayton YWCA, and Shane Creepingbear, who works at Antioch College.

Huber Heights Ransomware Update: The city of Huber Heights sustained a data breach that shut down the city’s operations at the end of last year. It has now been determined that the personal data of more than 5,700 residents was compromised. We spoke with City Manager Richard Dzik to get an update on how the city is recovering.

Road Salt and Our Waterways: The Ohio Department of Transportation is working with the Ohio E-P-A to support their efforts in reducing salt pollution in local waterways. As WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley reports, road salt during the winter may be responsible.

A Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

