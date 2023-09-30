Here are your Sept. 30 - Oct. 1, 2023 'Weekend' audio highlights...

A Retired School Teacher Makes Art: A new exhibit at the Cincinnati Museum Center uses the museum’s world-class fossil collection to transport visitors four hundred and fifty million-years back in time. It’s called “Ancient Worlds Hiding in Plain Sight.” The exhibit also features the work of Hamilton artist James Herrmann. His bronze sculptures allow visitors to see, and touch, the past. Producer Renee Wilde spoke with Herrmann at his studio.

Able Rural Eviction Relief: Eviction rates in some areas across Ohio are rising. And it’s disproportionately affecting low-income rural communities. Adding to the problem is a significant shortage of affordable housing. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa spoke with Advocates for Basic Legal Equality’s Kristina Coen about a rural eviction relief program the nonprofit recently launched in response.

Response to a Tipp City Nazi Salute: A school board member in Tipp City gave a nazi salute and said “Sieg Heil” during a meeting this month. That board member - Anne Zakkour claimed it was a “symbolic and a sarcastic gesture of submission to a board officer acting as a dictator." WYSO’s Chris Welter reached out to Cathy Gardner, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, to see how her organization is responding to the incident.

Huber Heights New City Manager: After a lengthy search - that was temporarily put on hold - the City of Huber Heights has a new city manager. Jerry spoke with Richard Dzick about what brought him to Huber Heights and how he plans to move the city forward.

Everyday People Greene County Archives: Everyday People is WYSO’s series that highlights the workers, and jobs, that form the fabric of our everyday lives, but that often get overlooked or under-appreciated. Today's story was suggested by listener Colleen Badenhop.

A Walk on the Wild Side: With Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

