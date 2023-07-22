Your 'Weekend' highlights this week include stories of preservation, politics, education and environment....

Herbariums - Preserving Plants and History: In grade school many of us learned the simple method for preserving colorful fall leaves with wax paper and a hot iron. Creating a leaf collection was a fun school project that typically ended up in the trash after a few months. But, thanks to Ohio’s early pioneer botanists, like Dayton’s John W. Van Cleve, we have collections of dried and pressed plants, known as herbariums, that recreate the city’s environment of two centuries ago. Van Cleve’s herbarium resides at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton, where Renee Wilde visited to learn more.

Ohio’s Energy Budget: The state budget bill signed by Governor DeWine last month included a lot of changes to energy policy in Ohio. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter spoke with the Energy News Network’s Kathiann Kowalski, who has been following the budget bill, to find out how it might affect everyday Ohioans.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: Hundreds of boxers are heading to Toledo next week...and they’re all women. USA Boxing is hosting its inaugural women’s boxing championship. Officials say it’ll feature more contested matches than any previous event of its kind. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports on what the event means for girls in the sport

New Central State University President: He was raised in a small, segregated North Carolina town. There was one black library. In the blistering summers, children waited in line to swim in a pool that only accommodated about 20. Their school books were old and torn–handed down from the predominantly white school. It was in this environment that Alex Johnson developed a love for teaching. Now, he’s the new interim president at Central State University. He sat down and spoke with WYSO’s Education Reporter Kathryn Mobley about living a career dream to lead an Historically Black College or University (HBCU).