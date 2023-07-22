© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

Your 'Weekend' highlights this week include stories of preservation, politics, education and environment....

By Jerry Kenney
Published July 22, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT

Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Herbariums - Preserving Plants and History: In grade school many of us learned the simple method for preserving colorful fall leaves with wax paper and a hot iron. Creating a leaf collection was a fun school project that typically ended up in the trash after a few months. But, thanks to Ohio’s early pioneer botanists, like Dayton’s John W. Van Cleve, we have collections of dried and pressed plants, known as herbariums, that recreate the city’s environment of two centuries ago. Van Cleve’s herbarium resides at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery in Dayton, where Renee Wilde visited to learn more.

Ohio’s Energy Budget: The state budget bill signed by Governor DeWine last month included a lot of changes to energy policy in Ohio. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter spoke with the Energy News Network’s Kathiann Kowalski, who has been following the budget bill, to find out how it might affect everyday Ohioans.

Today from the Ohio Newsroom: Hundreds of boxers are heading to Toledo next week...and they’re all women. USA Boxing is hosting its inaugural women’s boxing championship. Officials say it’ll feature more contested matches than any previous event of its kind. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports on what the event means for girls in the sport

New Central State University President: He was raised in a small, segregated North Carolina town. There was one black library. In the blistering summers, children waited in line to swim in a pool that only accommodated about 20. Their school books were old and torn–handed down from the predominantly white school. It was in this environment that Alex Johnson developed a love for teaching. Now, he’s the new interim president at Central State University. He sat down and spoke with WYSO’s Education Reporter Kathryn Mobley about living a career dream to lead an Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

WYSO Weekend
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney