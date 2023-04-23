© 2023 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

Your April 22 - 23 WYSO Weekend audio highlights are here...

By Jerry Kenney
Published April 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
WYSO WEEKEND LOGO 1-full orange stamp.png

Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Dayton Youth Radio: This week on Dayton Youth Radio we have a brand new story from Jayce Nichols a senior at Centerville High School. Here's project manager Basim Blunt to introduce the story

Eco Art Curator and the Pawpaw Circle: Studio Visit is a series about artists in the Miami Valley Region and the ideas that inspire their work. Artists experiment with all kinds of materials like metal, glass, and wood. So how about soil? How about living things, or even whole ecosystems? Are those open for artistic consideration? Cincinnati curator Sue Spaid certainly thinks so. She’s been at the forefront of the Eco-Art movement for over twenty years. For Studio Visit, Producer Susan Byrnes meets with Spaid in her Cincinnati / Madisonville neighborhood to learn more about the artform.

Iftar Celebrations: This weekend, Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid-el-Fitr. This marks the end of the Month of Ramadan, where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. No food, no water- to make space for reflection. WYSO reporter Ngozi Cole visited a mosque in Bellbrook, to talk to people observing Ramadan, and has this.

The Wright Factory Fire: It’s been several weeks since the historic Wright brothers airplane factory was heavily damaged by fire. That happened in late March and The city says it doesn't have a final assessment on the structures - or how the fire started. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports the future of the historic site is now up in the air.

Poor Will’s Almanack closes out the program.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
