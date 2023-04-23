Your April 22 - 23 WYSO Weekend audio highlights are here...

Dayton Youth Radio: This week on Dayton Youth Radio we have a brand new story from Jayce Nichols a senior at Centerville High School. Here's project manager Basim Blunt to introduce the story

Eco Art Curator and the Pawpaw Circle: Studio Visit is a series about artists in the Miami Valley Region and the ideas that inspire their work. Artists experiment with all kinds of materials like metal, glass, and wood. So how about soil? How about living things, or even whole ecosystems? Are those open for artistic consideration? Cincinnati curator Sue Spaid certainly thinks so. She’s been at the forefront of the Eco-Art movement for over twenty years. For Studio Visit, Producer Susan Byrnes meets with Spaid in her Cincinnati / Madisonville neighborhood to learn more about the artform.

Iftar Celebrations: This weekend, Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid-el-Fitr. This marks the end of the Month of Ramadan, where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. No food, no water- to make space for reflection. WYSO reporter Ngozi Cole visited a mosque in Bellbrook, to talk to people observing Ramadan, and has this.

The Wright Factory Fire: It’s been several weeks since the historic Wright brothers airplane factory was heavily damaged by fire. That happened in late March and The city says it doesn't have a final assessment on the structures - or how the fire started. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports the future of the historic site is now up in the air.

Poor Will’s Almanack closes out the program.

