Check out your audio highlights for the weekend of April 7 - 9, 2023

Studio Visit Calcagno Cullen: Studio Visit is a series about artists in the Miami Valley Region and the ideas that inspire their work. Envisioning What’s Possible: Wave Pool is an art center in Cincinnati's Camp Washington neighborhood. It’s a hub for art and community organizing. For Wave Pool co-founder and artist Calcagno Cullen, connecting art and community IS the art. Producer Susan Byrnes learns more.

The Advent of Fish Frys: There are many ways to fry a fish… in the weeks before Easter you can visit some of the area Catholic churches during Lent to take part. That’s when many fast from meat and only eat fish on Fridays. Community Voices Producer Jim Kahle paid a visit to a church in West Chester near Cincinnati where cod, shrimp and more are fried in lots of hot oil. *Participating in this story were John Opoku, Mike Toennis, and Bill Keene, along with Joan Siebenick and attendees of the St John Evangelist Church fish fry in West Chester

Ohio’s State Poetry Recitation Champion: Hiba Loukssi is a senior from Xenia High School. In March she became the state champion in the Poetry Out Loud Competition for poetry recitation. She’s headed to the national competition in May and recently told us about her experience so far, and what she plans to do after graduation.

Wellbeing Initiative: Dayton has gotten a lot of negative media attention over the past 15 years - from making Forbes 2008 list of the fastest dying cities in America, to being featured in a 2018 Frontline documentary called Left Behind America. Dayton residents have also proven themselves to be strong and resilient in the face of recent tragedies - like the Oregon District mass shooting and the Memorial Day tornadoes, both in 2019. What would happen if we used a new measure for the region's success, that transcends economic injustice, systemic racism and environmental degradation – and focuses on people's well-being? Producer Renee Wilde brings us this story about an effort to answer that question.

Wapakoneta Tornado: The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado with estimated maximum winds of 110 MPH touched down near Wapakoneta in West Central Ohio early Saturday morning. Jeff Purvis of Loveland was camping at the nearby Arrowhead Lake campsite with his family when the tornado hit.

Bill Felker has this week’s Poor Will’s Almanack.