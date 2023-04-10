© 2023 WYSO
Check out your audio highlights for the weekend of April 7 - 9, 2023

By Jerry Kenney
Published April 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Studio Visit Calcagno Cullen: Studio Visit is a series about artists in the Miami Valley Region and the ideas that inspire their work. Envisioning What’s Possible: Wave Pool is an art center in Cincinnati's Camp Washington neighborhood. It’s a hub for art and community organizing. For Wave Pool co-founder and artist Calcagno Cullen, connecting art and community IS the art. Producer Susan Byrnes learns more.

The Advent of Fish Frys: There are many ways to fry a fish… in the weeks before Easter you can visit some of the area Catholic churches during Lent to take part. That’s when many fast from meat and only eat fish on Fridays. Community Voices Producer Jim Kahle paid a visit to a church in West Chester near Cincinnati where cod, shrimp and more are fried in lots of hot oil. *Participating in this story were John Opoku, Mike Toennis, and Bill Keene, along with Joan Siebenick and attendees of the St John Evangelist Church fish fry in West Chester

Ohio’s State Poetry Recitation Champion: Hiba Loukssi is a senior from Xenia High School. In March she became the state champion in the Poetry Out Loud Competition for poetry recitation. She’s headed to the national competition in May and recently told us about her experience so far, and what she plans to do after graduation.

Wellbeing Initiative: Dayton has gotten a lot of negative media attention over the past 15 years - from making Forbes 2008 list of the fastest dying cities in America, to being featured in a 2018 Frontline documentary called Left Behind America. Dayton residents have also proven themselves to be strong and resilient in the face of recent tragedies - like the Oregon District mass shooting and the Memorial Day tornadoes, both in 2019. What would happen if we used a new measure for the region's success, that transcends economic injustice, systemic racism and environmental degradation – and focuses on people's well-being? Producer Renee Wilde brings us this story about an effort to answer that question.

Wapakoneta Tornado: The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado with estimated maximum winds of 110 MPH touched down near Wapakoneta in West Central Ohio early Saturday morning. Jeff Purvis of Loveland was camping at the nearby Arrowhead Lake campsite with his family when the tornado hit.

Bill Felker has this week’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
