WYSO Weekend

Your audio highlights for the weekend of April 1 - 2, 2023 are here!

By Jerry Kenney
Published April 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Host Jerry Kenney brings your the latest features from WYSO producers.

Our program today:

The Ohio Country: Neenah Ellis and Chris Welter are the co-producers of The Ohio Country, a new podcast series coming later this spring from The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.

Kathy Schulz and The Underground Railroad in Ohio: Kathy Schulz is a former Ohioan who has just published a book called The Underground Railroad in Ohio. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney - Schulz tells the story of how Ohio grew as a slavery-free state and the important role its people played in helping blacks escape slavery in the south.

Studio Visit - Robert Blackstone’s Crystal City: Studio Visit is a series about artists in the Miami Valley Region and the ideas that inspire their work. Today producer Susan Byrnes meets with Dayton artist Robert Blackstone, the creator of Crystal City, a sprawling multi-media art installation that he’s been working on for over three decades

WYSO Album of the Month: The dance and R&B genre-blender Kelela has returned after years of absence, and with her latest work has reiterated her place at the forefront of electronic music’s vanguard. Here’s Midday Music host Evan Miller to tell us about Raven, our March Album of the Month.

Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack: Poor Will’s Almanack for the first week of Middle Spring, the second week of the Daffodil Moon, the second week of the Sun in Aries.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
