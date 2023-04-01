Your audio highlights for the weekend of April 1 - 2, 2023 are here!

Our program today:

The Ohio Country: Neenah Ellis and Chris Welter are the co-producers of The Ohio Country, a new podcast series coming later this spring from The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.

Kathy Schulz and The Underground Railroad in Ohio: Kathy Schulz is a former Ohioan who has just published a book called The Underground Railroad in Ohio. In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney - Schulz tells the story of how Ohio grew as a slavery-free state and the important role its people played in helping blacks escape slavery in the south.

Studio Visit - Robert Blackstone’s Crystal City: Studio Visit is a series about artists in the Miami Valley Region and the ideas that inspire their work. Today producer Susan Byrnes meets with Dayton artist Robert Blackstone, the creator of Crystal City, a sprawling multi-media art installation that he’s been working on for over three decades

WYSO Album of the Month: The dance and R&B genre-blender Kelela has returned after years of absence, and with her latest work has reiterated her place at the forefront of electronic music’s vanguard. Here’s Midday Music host Evan Miller to tell us about Raven, our March Album of the Month.

Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack: Poor Will’s Almanack for the first week of Middle Spring, the second week of the Daffodil Moon, the second week of the Sun in Aries.

