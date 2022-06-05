WYSO Weekend: June 5, 2022
In this edition of WYSO Weekend:
We'll hear from Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, and WYSO's Mid-day Music host, Evan Miller talks to us about music journalism his current pick for Album of the Month. Our stories include:
- Dayton’s Pride Celebration continues this weekend and, this year, The Rubi Girls have joined in the festivities without one of their own. She was a member of the comedic drag troupe who had only been with them for a few years, but one who made a big impression everywhere she appeared. We'll take you inside the Rubi Club House and to the streets of SouthPark to tell the story.
- Lighting the Fire: The Power of Mentoring - Lighting the Fire shares four Storycorps-style conversations between successful young people in Dayton and the people who guided them. In fall 2020, Learn to Earn in Dayton and Storycorps collaborated to produce these conversations over zoom during the pandemic. Gloria and Isabel Pappaterra went to school in Huber Heights, but they also had some strong mentorship outside the classroom – through a youth leadership program in Dayton called Anytown. As part of Anytown, young people explore oppression and social justice. The sisters, who now work as sign language interpreters, explain how Anytown taught them lessons about courage they had not learned in school. David Seitz is the producer of this series.
- ReEntry Stories - This series features conversations between people who were once in prison and the challenges they face. In today's story, Mary Evans interviews Patrick Davis of the Fringe Coffeehouse in Hamilton – which is offering a range of much-needed services to formerly incarcerated citizens.
- Album of the Month: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III:
Pianist and composer Robert Glasper has built his entire career around this philosophy, making music rooted in jazz but pulling influences from hip-hop, R&B, soul, gospel – the Black American music landscape at large. His 2012 album Black Radio was his first fully-formed work where all these ideas converged, seating his electric jazz group. We’ve now come to his third entry in what’s become a series, Black Radio III, where that fusion of ideas and talents remains just as strong ten years out. WYSO's Evan Miller joins us to talk about our Album of the Month selections and other music news.
- Bill Felker wraps up our program with Poor Will's Almanack.