© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYSO Weekend Wright Brothers
WYSO Weekend

WYSO Weekend: April 24, 2022

Published April 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
WYSO Weekend, Heid Rd.
Jerry Kenney
/

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Jerry talks to Neenah Ellis, the executive director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO about two new series being produced:

  • Studio Visit - A series about contemporary artists in the Miami Valley and the ideas that inspire their work. Today, we learn about an artist that takes things one day at a time. We join producer Susan Byrnes as she follows itinerant community artist, teacher and photographer Tim Wells.
  • River Speaks: An Oral History of the Little Miami River - Over the next six weeks, you’ll hear stories about the health of the river, its place in our local culture and history and the wildlife and the humans who’ve made the river their home. The interviews were gathered by volunteers from the Little Miami River Watershed Network – and they were made into our radio series by WYSO producer Jason Reynolds.

Later in the program, Bill Felker brings us Poor Will's Almanack and mid-day music host Evan Miller reviews the latest effort from the New York band Guerilla Toss. Miller said the group has poured a shot of positivity and bright color palette into their new album, Famously Alive.

Tags

WYSO Weekend Community Voices
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney