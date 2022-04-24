WYSO Weekend: April 24, 2022

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Jerry talks to Neenah Ellis, the executive director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO about two new series being produced:

Studio Visit - A series about contemporary artists in the Miami Valley and the ideas that inspire their work. Today, we learn about an artist that takes things one day at a time. We join producer Susan Byrnes as she follows itinerant community artist, teacher and photographer Tim Wells.

River Speaks: An Oral History of the Little Miami River - Over the next six weeks, you’ll hear stories about the health of the river, its place in our local culture and history and the wildlife and the humans who’ve made the river their home. The interviews were gathered by volunteers from the Little Miami River Watershed Network – and they were made into our radio series by WYSO producer Jason Reynolds.

Later in the program, Bill Felker brings us Poor Will's Almanack and mid-day music host Evan Miller reviews the latest effort from the New York band Guerilla Toss. Miller said the group has poured a shot of positivity and bright color palette into their new album, Famously Alive.