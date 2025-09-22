WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 9/21/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 230, 9/21/25:

Unheard-of//Ensemble performing Christopher Stark - Fire Ecologies: Scene One: Terra incognita / Scene Two: Jeux d'eau / Scene Three: Louange à l'éternité de Mère Nature

(from Christopher Stark: Fire Ecologies) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Lori Goldston - Morning Air / Like Slow Moths / Gradual Carve

(from Open Space) | Relative Pitch | Bandcamp

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Moya

(from Slow Riot For New Zero Kanada) | Kranky/Constellation | Bandcamp

Orcutt Shelley Miller - A Star Is Born / Unsafe At Any Speed / Four-door Charger

(from Orcutt Shelley Miller) | Silver Current | Bandcamp

Kieran Hebden & William Tyler - If I Had A Boat / Spider Ballad / Secret City

(from 41 Longfield Street Late ‘80s) | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp

