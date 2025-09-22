The Outside - 9/21/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 230, 9/21/25:
Unheard-of//Ensemble performing Christopher Stark - Fire Ecologies: Scene One: Terra incognita / Scene Two: Jeux d'eau / Scene Three: Louange à l'éternité de Mère Nature
(from Christopher Stark: Fire Ecologies) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Lori Goldston - Morning Air / Like Slow Moths / Gradual Carve
(from Open Space) | Relative Pitch | Bandcamp
Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Moya
(from Slow Riot For New Zero Kanada) | Kranky/Constellation | Bandcamp
Orcutt Shelley Miller - A Star Is Born / Unsafe At Any Speed / Four-door Charger
(from Orcutt Shelley Miller) | Silver Current | Bandcamp
Kieran Hebden & William Tyler - If I Had A Boat / Spider Ballad / Secret City
(from 41 Longfield Street Late ‘80s) | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp
