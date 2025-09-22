© 2025 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 9/21/25

By Evan Miller
Published September 22, 2025 at 9:24 AM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 9/21/25

Playlist for Ep. 230, 9/21/25:

Unheard-of//Ensemble performing Christopher Stark - Fire Ecologies: Scene One: Terra incognita / Scene Two: Jeux d'eau / Scene Three: Louange à l'éternité de Mère Nature
(from Christopher Stark: Fire Ecologies) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Lori Goldston - Morning Air / Like Slow Moths / Gradual Carve
(from Open Space) | Relative Pitch | Bandcamp

Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Moya
(from Slow Riot For New Zero Kanada) | Kranky/Constellation | Bandcamp

Orcutt Shelley Miller - A Star Is Born / Unsafe At Any Speed / Four-door Charger
(from Orcutt Shelley Miller) | Silver Current | Bandcamp

Kieran Hebden & William Tyler - If I Had A Boat / Spider Ballad / Secret City
(from 41 Longfield Street Late ‘80s) | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Stay Connected
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
