The Outside - 8/3/25

Playlist for Ep. 225, 8/3/25:

Fuubutsushi - Bolted Orange / Shepherd's Stroll

(from Columbia Deluxe) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

––––––––––

Live recordings from The Outside Presents, 6/12/25

Pete Fosco

Sandy Ewen

––––––––––

Félicia Atkinson - Blue / Mauve

(from Promenades) | Shelter Press | Bandcamp

