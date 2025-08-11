WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 8/10/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 226, 8/10/25:

Grails - Primeval Lite I-III / Strange Paradise / Perfect Etercuss

(from Miracle Music) | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp

Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Arc (A Compilation Composition)

(from Arc) | Reprise

Monocot - The Voice Came / Creamsicle / Cold Mass

(from Leave To Cool) | Astral Editions | Bandcamp

Mat Ball - Four Amplifiers

(from Four Amplifiers) | The Garrote | Bandcamp

