WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 8/24/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 228, 8/24/25:

Burial - Comafields / Imaginary Festival

(from Comafields / Imaginary Festival) | Hyperdub | Bandcamp

Landon Caldwell - Flower Heads in the Afternoon / Expansions On the Theme From Water Body

(from Deep Strand) | Trouble In Mind | Bandcamp

Landon Caldwell - Unity III

(from Unity) | Atlantic Rhythms | Bandcamp

Nick Keeling - A Slow Dance With Someone Who Is Leaving You

(from A Slow Dance With Someone Who Is Leaving You) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Rich Ruth - Action at a Distance / Crying in the Trees / No Muscle, No Memory

(from Water Still Flows) | Third Man | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.