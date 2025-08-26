The Outside - 8/24/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 228, 8/24/25:
Burial - Comafields / Imaginary Festival
(from Comafields / Imaginary Festival) | Hyperdub | Bandcamp
Landon Caldwell - Flower Heads in the Afternoon / Expansions On the Theme From Water Body
(from Deep Strand) | Trouble In Mind | Bandcamp
Landon Caldwell - Unity III
(from Unity) | Atlantic Rhythms | Bandcamp
Nick Keeling - A Slow Dance With Someone Who Is Leaving You
(from A Slow Dance With Someone Who Is Leaving You) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Rich Ruth - Action at a Distance / Crying in the Trees / No Muscle, No Memory
(from Water Still Flows) | Third Man | Bandcamp
