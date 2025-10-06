The Outside - 10/5/25
Playlist for Ep. 231, 10/5/25:
So Percussion performing Dan Deacon - Purse Hurdler
(from 25x25) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Weirs - Lord Randall / (A Still, Small Voice) / Lord Bateman
(from Diamond Grove) | Dear Life | Bandcamp
Purelink - Looked Me Right In The Eye / Circle Of Dust
(from Faith) | Peak Oil | Bandcamp
So Percussion & JACK Quartet performing Tristan Perich - Sequential
(from 25x25) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
