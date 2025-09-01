WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 8/31/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 229, 8/31/25:

Unheard-of//Ensemble performing Per Bloland - Displacement Pressure

(from Shadows of the Electric Moon) | New Focus | Bandcamp

Bill Solomon performing Per Bloland - Shadows of the Electric Moon

(from Shadows of the Electric Moon) | New Focus | Bandcamp

–––––

Interview with Ryan Hall on Talk Low Festival 2025 (Sept. 26-29 in Cincinnati)

–––––

Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt - The world without me / We call it a river / Mop up

(from Empty Bottle) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Chicago Underground Duo - Hyperglyph / The Happening / Hemiunu

(from Hyperglyph) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Sarah Davachi - Basse Brevis

(from Banshee / Basse Brevis) | Portraits GRM | Bandcamp

