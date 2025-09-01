The Outside - 8/31/25
Playlist for Ep. 229, 8/31/25:
Unheard-of//Ensemble performing Per Bloland - Displacement Pressure
(from Shadows of the Electric Moon) | New Focus | Bandcamp
Bill Solomon performing Per Bloland - Shadows of the Electric Moon
(from Shadows of the Electric Moon) | New Focus | Bandcamp
–––––
Interview with Ryan Hall on Talk Low Festival 2025 (Sept. 26-29 in Cincinnati)
–––––
Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt - The world without me / We call it a river / Mop up
(from Empty Bottle) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
Chicago Underground Duo - Hyperglyph / The Happening / Hemiunu
(from Hyperglyph) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Sarah Davachi - Basse Brevis
(from Banshee / Basse Brevis) | Portraits GRM | Bandcamp
