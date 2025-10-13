The Outside - 10/12/25
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
The Outside - 10/12/25
Playlist for Ep. 232, 10/12/25:
Kelly Moran - Echo in the Field / Prism Drift / Reappearing
(from Don't Trust Mirrors) | Warp | Bandcamp
–––––
Live recordings from The Outside Presents, 8/30/25:
Nick Keeling
Landon Caldwell
–––––
The Mercury Program - The Sea is in Here / Leaving Capitol City for Good / Down on Your Old Lung
(from From the Vapor of Gasoline) | Numero Group/Tiger Style
