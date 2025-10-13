WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 10/12/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 232, 10/12/25:

Kelly Moran - Echo in the Field / Prism Drift / Reappearing

(from Don't Trust Mirrors) | Warp | Bandcamp

–––––

Live recordings from The Outside Presents, 8/30/25:

Nick Keeling

Landon Caldwell

–––––

The Mercury Program - The Sea is in Here / Leaving Capitol City for Good / Down on Your Old Lung

(from From the Vapor of Gasoline) | Numero Group/Tiger Style

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.