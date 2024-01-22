WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/21/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 171, 1/21/24:

Chaz Knapp & Mariel Roberts - We Were Waiting for Something Better

(from Setting Fire to These Dark Times) | figureight | Bandcamp

Chaz Knapp & Mariel Roberts - Setting Fire to These Dark Times

(from Setting Fire to These Dark Times) | figureight | Bandcamp

Ilyas Ahmed - Etched in Smoke

(from A DREAM OF ANOTHER) | Geographic North | Bandcamp

Ilyas Ahmed - A Dream of Something

(from A DREAM OF ANOTHER) | Geographic North | Bandcamp

Sacred Tapestry - LDVHD Terminus

(from Shader Complete) | Aquirre | Bandcamp

Sacred Tapestry - Transmigration

(from Shader Complete) | Aquirre | Bandcamp

Yarn/Wire performing Kelley Sheehan - acoustic sourings

(from Yarn/Wire Currents Vol. 8) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Keiji Haino, Jim O'Rourke & Oren Ambarchi - I can no longer sense that sacred feeling of expression Just the loitering of vulgar vibrations that can only be described as a half-hearted class reunion Will you consent to this?

(from With pats on the head, just one too few is evil one too many is good that's all it is) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp

Keiji Haino, Jim O'Rourke & Oren Ambarchi - Right brain, left brain; right, left; right wing, left wing. Just how many combinations can be made from these?

(from With pats on the head, just one too few is evil one too many is good that's all it is) | Black Truffle | Bandcamp

Yarn/Wire performing Sarah Davachi - Feedback Studies for Percussion

(from Yarn/Wire Currents Vol. 8) | Self-released | Bandcamp

