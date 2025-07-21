WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/20/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 224, 7/20/25:

Dedalus Ensemble performing Philip Glass - Music with Changing Parts

(from Performing Philip Glass: Music with Changing Parts) | Sub Rosa | Bandcamp

William Basinski - dlp 5

(from The Disintegration Loops III) | Temporary Residence | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.