The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/13/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 223, 7/13/25:

Brìghde Chaimbeul - A' Chailleach / Sguabag/The Sweeper / Duan

(from Sunwise) | Glitterbeat | Bandcamp

Ted Byrnes & Jeph Jerman - two / four / eight

(from Play Drums) | Krim Kram | Bandcamp

Michael Foster/Webb Crawford/Joey Sullivan - Step 2: Tighten the Head, Tune The Skins / Step 3: Align Resonators To Appropriate Heights / Step 4: Shift Brackets to Proper Scale

(from Against Proper Objects) | Relative Pitch | Bandcamp

Heat Signature - Sentry Sprayer /White Eyeballs In Mud / Punji Stake Pitfall

(from Trench Trapped) | Input Error | Bandcamp

Ghost Ensemble performing Catherine Lamb - interius/exterius

(from interius/exterius) | greyfade | Bandcamp

