The Outside - 5/25/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 219, 5/25/25:

Adam Lion - When a Line Bends

(from When a Line Bends) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Present Music performing Raven Chacon - Voiceless Mass

(from Raven Chacon: Voiceless Mass) | New World | Bandcamp

Anzû Quartet performing Ken Thomson - Uneasy

(from Adjust) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Matmos - The Rust Belt / Changing States

(from Metallic Life Review) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Arthur Russell - Tower of Meaning/Rabbit's Ear/Home Away From Home (Live 12/20/85)

(from Open Vocal Phrases Where Songs Come In and Out (Live 12/20/85)) | Audika | Bandcamp

Herbie Mann - Black Woman / Philly Dog / Portrait Of Linda In Three Colors, All Black

(from Live At The Whisky 1969 The Unreleased Masters) | Real Gone

