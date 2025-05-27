© 2025 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 5/25/25

By Evan Miller
Published May 27, 2025 at 4:09 PM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/25/25

Playlist for Ep. 219, 5/25/25:

Adam Lion - When a Line Bends
(from When a Line Bends) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Present Music performing Raven Chacon - Voiceless Mass
(from Raven Chacon: Voiceless Mass) | New World | Bandcamp

Anzû Quartet performing Ken Thomson - Uneasy
(from Adjust) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

Matmos - The Rust Belt / Changing States
(from Metallic Life Review) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Arthur Russell - Tower of Meaning/Rabbit's Ear/Home Away From Home (Live 12/20/85)
(from Open Vocal Phrases Where Songs Come In and Out (Live 12/20/85)) | Audika | Bandcamp

Herbie Mann - Black Woman / Philly Dog / Portrait Of Linda In Three Colors, All Black
(from Live At The Whisky 1969 The Unreleased Masters) | Real Gone

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Tags
The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
