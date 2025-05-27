The Outside - 5/25/25
Playlist for Ep. 219, 5/25/25:
Adam Lion - When a Line Bends
(from When a Line Bends) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Present Music performing Raven Chacon - Voiceless Mass
(from Raven Chacon: Voiceless Mass) | New World | Bandcamp
Anzû Quartet performing Ken Thomson - Uneasy
(from Adjust) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp
Matmos - The Rust Belt / Changing States
(from Metallic Life Review) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp
Arthur Russell - Tower of Meaning/Rabbit's Ear/Home Away From Home (Live 12/20/85)
(from Open Vocal Phrases Where Songs Come In and Out (Live 12/20/85)) | Audika | Bandcamp
Herbie Mann - Black Woman / Philly Dog / Portrait Of Linda In Three Colors, All Black
(from Live At The Whisky 1969 The Unreleased Masters) | Real Gone
