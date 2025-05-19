WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/18/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 218, 5/18/25:

Sarah Hennies & Tristan Kasten-Krause - Axo

(from The Quiet Sun) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp

Olivia Block - Breach

(from Breach) | Portraits GRM | Bandcamp

Water Damage - Reel 25 / Reel 27 India (Slight Return)

(from Instruments) | 12XU | Bandcamp

Natural Information Society & Bitchin Bajas - Totality / Clock no Clock

(from Totality) | Drag City | Bandcamp

Sarah Hennes & Tristan Kasten-Krause - Axonic

(from The Quiet Sun) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.