The Outside

The Outside - 7/27/25

By Evan Miller
Published July 28, 2025 at 6:05 PM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

Playlist for Ep. 222 (Rebroadcast), 7/27/25:

Battle Elf - Behind the Wilderness / Yasmeen
(from 10) | Birdman | Bandcamp

Ava Mendoza/gabby fluke-mogul/Carolina Peréz - We Will Be Millions / Amazing Graces
(from Mama Killa) | Burning Ambulance | Bandcamp

Fruit LoOops - I Go Up / Stick 66 / Appendicitis
(from Everything Is Clear To Me Now) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Leaking - That's When I Go Up In Smoke
(from In The Bag) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

BYSH - Purple Lines / Lakefill Fire
(from Please) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

Obscuress - Parking The Night / Braking Into Two / Far To Go
(from Maltha) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

claire rousay & Gretchen Korsmo - find yourself in a hole on the beach / sunday morning
(from quilted lament) | Mappa | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
