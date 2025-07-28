The Outside - 7/27/25
Playlist for Ep. 222 (Rebroadcast), 7/27/25:
Battle Elf - Behind the Wilderness / Yasmeen
(from 10) | Birdman | Bandcamp
Ava Mendoza/gabby fluke-mogul/Carolina Peréz - We Will Be Millions / Amazing Graces
(from Mama Killa) | Burning Ambulance | Bandcamp
Fruit LoOops - I Go Up / Stick 66 / Appendicitis
(from Everything Is Clear To Me Now) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp
Leaking - That's When I Go Up In Smoke
(from In The Bag) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
BYSH - Purple Lines / Lakefill Fire
(from Please) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
Obscuress - Parking The Night / Braking Into Two / Far To Go
(from Maltha) | Unifactor | Bandcamp
claire rousay & Gretchen Korsmo - find yourself in a hole on the beach / sunday morning
(from quilted lament) | Mappa | Bandcamp
