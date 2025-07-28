WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/27/25 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 222 (Rebroadcast), 7/27/25:

Battle Elf - Behind the Wilderness / Yasmeen

(from 10) | Birdman | Bandcamp

Ava Mendoza/gabby fluke-mogul/Carolina Peréz - We Will Be Millions / Amazing Graces

(from Mama Killa) | Burning Ambulance | Bandcamp

Fruit LoOops - I Go Up / Stick 66 / Appendicitis

(from Everything Is Clear To Me Now) | Orange Milk | Bandcamp

Leaking - That's When I Go Up In Smoke

(from In The Bag) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

BYSH - Purple Lines / Lakefill Fire

(from Please) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

Obscuress - Parking The Night / Braking Into Two / Far To Go

(from Maltha) | Unifactor | Bandcamp

claire rousay & Gretchen Korsmo - find yourself in a hole on the beach / sunday morning

(from quilted lament) | Mappa | Bandcamp

