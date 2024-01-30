Dayton's Tenant Union: "We need our voices heard."

The city of Dayton has a housing steering committee examining housing inequities and other issues. It’s connected to the city’s recent commitment of more than one million dollars to address a lack of affordable housing.

Since November 2023, the group has already met several times, but the people who are directly impacted by the issue, renters, are now tangled in another fight.

On Monday afternoon, members of the Dayton Tenant Union held a protest outside of City Hall. They want a seat on the housing steering committee.

But last week– the city’s attorney, Todd Kinskey, contacted ABLE Law, inviting them to join the Committee. In an email he stated, ”We want to add a housing professional and preferably a lawyer from ABLE that understands the broad array of tenant issues that are plaguing our community."

Dayton’s Tenant Union member and community organizer, Destiny Brown, says many in her group believe the city is purposely freezing them out. "The city's response has ultimately identified an entire group of people as not professionals, as unqualified to have any say on the decisions or the policies that would impact them," explains Brown.

The city’s attorney also says in the email that City Manager Shelley Dickstein directed her staff to look into adding a tenant to the committee. The email goes on to say the tenants could be added to a sub-group. The ABLE attorney declined to join—redirecting the city to invite a tenant.

Renter Viridis Green says she and other tenants have first hand experience with inequitable housing and unlawful evictions. Thus, they are in a perfect position to guide the city in developing stronger policies to level the playing field for renters and landlords. "We're being confronted with these situations daily and we've got solutions. We just need our voices to be heard in that," says Green.

Monday afternoon, Green met with Dickstein. "She says the city manager was "trying to verify if there are other tenant unions out there or other tenant voices. And there wasn't an answer when I asked who those people were," recalls Green. "So, at the end of the day, we need a tenant voice to have some meaning, in this decision making process."

WYSO reached out to City Manager Shelley Dickstein for a comment. By email, the city replied, “Unfortunately we are going to turn down the request to interview.”

Wednesday evening, members of the Dayton’s Tenant Union, ABLE and several other community groups plan to speak about the makeup of the city's housing steering committee during the city’s commission meeting.

