Springfield addiction recovery nonprofit celebrates new $2.8M treatment center

A Springfield-based substance use management facility just hit a huge milestone with the completed renovation of its wraparound services treatment center.

Local and state leaders met at McKinley Hall Monday to mark the opening of the new center.

The $2.8 million project involves a new substance use withdrawal management unit, a mental health clinic and recovery housing.

“For anybody in Clark County, if they wanted to do inpatient withdrawal management, they had to go to Dayton,” said McKinley Hall CEO Wendy Doolittle. “So we wanted to establish something that was open 24/7 with nursing staff.”

Each new section of the center can work in tandem with each other through McKinley Hall’s treatment approach, said Doolittle.

Those with substance use disorders may also have co-occurring mental health disorders, which is why they make mental health services available. And those in recovery housing live as a community, eating meals and attending 12-step meetings together.

“It just shows us that the solution is not to push people out after a period of time. Instead, it's to build more housing because these people become productive and effective in society,” Doolittle said.

OneOhio Recovery Foundation paid for part of the project with Ohio’s opioid settlement money. But the center will be available for adults seeking treatment for any substance addiction.

Doolittle said not all of McKinley Hall’s treatment approaches are billable to health insurance. But they’re necessary for people to become well.

“I don't care how many resources we have. McKinley Hall can't do it alone. We really have to make sure everybody is involved to remove the barriers that people face when they're trying to get into recovery," she said.

The center was also funded by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services; the Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties; the Clark County Commission; and the City of Springfield.

Doolittle said the funds they have should be able to support these resources for the next year and a half.

The housing side will be open starting August 18. She anticipates the center will be fully open by mid-September.