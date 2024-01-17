Dayton renters want seat at city's housing table

The Dayton Tenants Union is a non-profit advocating for low-income renters in conflict with their landlords and trying to avoid eviction.

Last month, the organization pushed for the city to allocate several million dollars to create affordable housing. Eventually, city commissioners agreed to direct $1.1 million to affordable housing.

Viridis Green is a member of the Dayton Tenants Union. Wednesday evening during the city commission meeting, she and others will present a proposal to be on the committee deciding how the $1.1 million is used.

“Hospitals know that black mold is dangerous for you but city inspectors, the health inspectors don’t hold that in the same regard," Green explained. "We’re not viewed as Dayton citizens. We don’t own property and pay taxes. But without us the landlords couldn’t pay their taxes either.”

Member Alice Wood wants the city to hold landlords accountable in wrongful evictions.

“If these landlords know they’re going to face a fine for wrongfully evicting people–that’s going to cut numbers down as well," Wood said. "When it comes to housing, not only do we want to create new opportunities we want to keep people in their homes as well.”

The group also wants the city to bolster legal aid services. They say in turn, these groups will then have greater resources to help tenants.

The Dayton City Commission meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Dayton City Hall.