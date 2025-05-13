Want to get to know someone in Ohio with different views? Find out how

WYSO is one of just four stations chosen for this year’s One Small Step project, an annual effort by StoryCorps to bring our country together one conversation at a time.

Here’s how One Small Step works:

WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices will facilitate conversations between strangers in southwest Ohio with differing backgrounds and views — not to discuss politics, but to get to know each other as individuals. These conversations, with the participant's permission, will then be broadcast and archived at the Library of Congress. Anyone interested in participating in this project can apply below to be matched with a conversation on WYSO’s One Small Step web page.

StoryCorps Founder and President Dave Isay said, “Our hope is that One Small Step will convince each of us to listen to people with whom we disagree and to have the courage to see the humanity in others.”

Will Davis, the Center Director, is proud that WYSO has been selected for this year’s project.

"But," he notes, "the greatest privilege is being able to help foster meaningful, respectful conversations, especially in a time when such dialogue is hard to come by."

ABOUT THE EICHELBERGER CENTER FOR COMMUNITY VOICES

The mission of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices is to reflect and amplify the diversity of people in the Miami Valley through audio and digital storytelling, programming, and training.

Community Voices was founded by veteran radio producer Neenah Ellis in 2011. It began as a six-month class designed to teach community members how to create radio stories that reflect their lives and personal experiences.

Since its inception, Community Voices has trained more than 300 community members in the art of audio storytelling. The Center engages a wide range of audiences and provides a platform for individuals to share their stories and educate their communities on issues that affect them. Participants include students and youth, veterans, LGBTQA+ people, people with disabilities, residents of urban, rural, and suburban areas, citizens of federally recognized tribes, immigrants, and more.

